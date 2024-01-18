Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,399 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Stryker by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $313.60 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $248.80 and a 1 year high of $317.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $119.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

