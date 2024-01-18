Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Softbank Group CORP. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,435,452,000 after acquiring an additional 874,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

TMUS stock opened at $164.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $165.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at $673,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,162,222 shares of company stock valued at $186,462,891 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

