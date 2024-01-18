Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $16,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after acquiring an additional 713,650,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,520,427,000 after buying an additional 1,637,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,841,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,750 shares of company stock worth $8,255,054 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $275.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.23 and a 12-month high of $279.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.89.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

