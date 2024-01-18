Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 11,070 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $235.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.96. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.