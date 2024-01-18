Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Short Interest Update

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,320,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 14,610,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on CWK. UBS Group cut their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

Shares of CWK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.52. 233,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,499. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $76,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,832,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,475,446.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,828.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $76,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,832,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,475,446.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 181.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

