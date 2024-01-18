Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA stock opened at $372.72 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $314.97 and a one year high of $378.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $365.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.81.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

