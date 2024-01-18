Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 29,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.00. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $48.49.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.