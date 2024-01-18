Csenge Advisory Group Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 389,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 626,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,352 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in AT&T by 13.9% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 76,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank raised its stake in AT&T by 27.3% during the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 16,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.