Csenge Advisory Group Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $73.12 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.50.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

