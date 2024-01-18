Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.21 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.5 %

LW stock opened at $109.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.74. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

