Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 201.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $77.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.75. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

