Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 42,295 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.59 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

