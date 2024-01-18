Csenge Advisory Group Buys 8,626 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,614,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,663,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,703.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $36.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

