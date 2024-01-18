Csenge Advisory Group Buys 481 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.95.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $847,995 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $191.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

