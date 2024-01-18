Csenge Advisory Group Buys 2,851 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 52,562 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.71 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.16.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

