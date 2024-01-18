Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 35.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.7% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,370,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of CAT opened at $278.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.61.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

