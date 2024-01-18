Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 1,313.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after buying an additional 405,301 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 23,579 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMB opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

