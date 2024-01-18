Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Update

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Crown Crafts Stock Up 0.6 %

CRWS stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Crown Crafts has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter.

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

In other news, Director Donald R. Ratajczak purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $34,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,406.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crown Crafts news, Director Donald R. Ratajczak acquired 6,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $31,198.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 215,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,684.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Ratajczak purchased 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $34,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 225,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,406.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,780 shares of company stock valued at $115,875 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Crafts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown Crafts by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Crown Crafts by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Crafts by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

