Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Crown Castle by 7.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 189.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 56,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 37,012 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 4.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 8.7% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 0.4% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock opened at $108.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.09. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.44.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

