Critical Analysis: Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) & Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.4% of Park City Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Park City Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.6% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Park City Group and Greenpro Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group $19.10 million 10.53 $5.59 million $0.27 41.00 Greenpro Capital $3.67 million 2.38 -$6.35 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Park City Group has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Park City Group and Greenpro Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Park City Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.67%. Given Park City Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Park City Group is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Park City Group and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group 29.27% 12.48% 11.27% Greenpro Capital 83.61% 22.38% 18.20%

Risk and Volatility

Park City Group has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, Audit Management, and ActionManager supply chain solutions to manage inventory, product mix, and labor. In addition, the company offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. It primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and their suppliers. The company is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

