Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at $4,550,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at $1,273,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

