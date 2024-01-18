Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Short Interest Update

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,850,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 20,870,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,122,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,645,000 after purchasing an additional 25,462 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 216,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.23.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.
Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.
