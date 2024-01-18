CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,284,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,893,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $94,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.53. 172,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,875. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.10. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.