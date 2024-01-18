Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $9.76 on Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $9.76 or 0.00023321 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and approximately $114.43 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00081361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00028143 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 383,273,540 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

