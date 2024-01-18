Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Raised to C$1.15 at CIBC

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.20 to C$0.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. National Bankshares upgraded Corus Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$1.30 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.90 to C$1.10 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.46.

CJR.B opened at C$0.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.46. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$168.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.14.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

