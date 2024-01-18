Contrasting MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) & Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) and MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spirit Realty Capital and MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Realty Capital 2 6 2 0 2.00 MERLIN Properties SOCIMI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus target price of $41.91, suggesting a potential downside of 3.77%. Given Spirit Realty Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit Realty Capital is more favorable than MERLIN Properties SOCIMI.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Realty Capital 33.98% 5.83% 2.97% MERLIN Properties SOCIMI N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spirit Realty Capital and MERLIN Properties SOCIMI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Spirit Realty Capital and MERLIN Properties SOCIMI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Realty Capital $709.63 million 8.67 $285.52 million $1.75 24.89 MERLIN Properties SOCIMI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Spirit Realty Capital has higher revenue and earnings than MERLIN Properties SOCIMI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital beats MERLIN Properties SOCIMI on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries. As of September 30, 2023, our properties were approximately 99.6% occupied.

About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI

(Get Free Report)

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (MC:MRL) is the largest real estate company trading on the Spanish Stock Exchange. Specialized in the development, acquisition and management of commercial property in the Iberian region. MERLIN Properties mainly invests in offices, shopping centers, logistics facilities and data centers, within the Core and Core Plus segments, forming part of the benchmark IBEX-35, Euro STOXX 600, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate, GPR Global Index, GPR-250 Index, MSCI Small Caps indices and DJSI.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.