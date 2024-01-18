Contrasting Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) & TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hays and TriNet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hays 0 0 0 0 N/A TriNet Group 1 3 4 0 2.38

TriNet Group has a consensus price target of $107.86, indicating a potential downside of 8.42%. Given TriNet Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than Hays.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hays N/A N/A N/A $0.06 21.29 TriNet Group $4.90 billion 1.21 $355.00 million $5.96 19.76

This table compares Hays and TriNet Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hays. TriNet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hays, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hays and TriNet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hays N/A N/A N/A TriNet Group 7.28% 61.53% 11.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.8% of Hays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of TriNet Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TriNet Group beats Hays on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hays

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It also provides technology platform, an online and mobile tool that allows users to store, view, and manager HR information and administer various HR transactions, such as payroll processing, tax administration and credits, employee onboarding and termination, employee performance, time and attendance, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration, as well as incorporated workforce analytics and allows professional employer organization clients to generate HR data, payroll, compensation, and other custom reports. The company serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, and not-for-profit. It sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

