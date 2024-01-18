Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSTM. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Constellium in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Constellium alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Constellium

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Constellium Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 239.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after buying an additional 3,135,115 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 77.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,542,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,326,000 after buying an additional 2,413,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,057,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 517.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,463,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after buying an additional 1,226,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2,745.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,016,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after buying an additional 980,781 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CSTM opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.74. Constellium has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $20.68.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Constellium had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Constellium

(Get Free Report

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.