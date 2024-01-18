Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Trimble were worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Trimble by 319,324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,126,122,000 after acquiring an additional 77,915,200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after buying an additional 4,421,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trimble by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after buying an additional 4,089,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Trimble by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after buying an additional 3,155,709 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $127,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,925,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,406,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,428 shares of company stock worth $781,087. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Trimble

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.42. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.41 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.