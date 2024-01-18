Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 46,874 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 704,319 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,874 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $27,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ABCB opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $53.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $393.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 14.56%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

