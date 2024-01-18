Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $29.39 Million Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,510 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Integer were worth $29,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Integer by 28.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Integer by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Integer by 83.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Integer in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Integer Stock Performance

NYSE:ITGR opened at $103.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average is $86.88. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $63.00 and a 1-year high of $104.55.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $404.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.