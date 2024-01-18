Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $18.47 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.55.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $100.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $153.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

