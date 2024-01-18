Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $12.77 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Berkshire Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 46,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 105,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 112,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 19,773 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 30,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $58.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average is $62.99. The firm has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $86.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

