Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,216 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.87% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $28,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,626,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE AMN opened at $73.34 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.80 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average of $82.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMN

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.