Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 303,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $11,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ HALO opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.97. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. The company had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

