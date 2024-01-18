Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 69 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.10% of Fair Isaac worth $20,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after acquiring an additional 168,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,563,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $60,355,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,029.00 to $1,214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,054.50.

NYSE FICO opened at $1,230.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.67, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $610.66 and a one year high of $1,254.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,122.49 and its 200-day moving average is $955.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

