Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $92.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.55.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

View Our Latest Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.