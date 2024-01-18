Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 426 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Newmont by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 41,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 94,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Newmont by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 218,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 139,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $34.73 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.57. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.47.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

