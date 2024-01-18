Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 48.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 89,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 29,082 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Emerson Electric by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 58,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE EMR opened at $92.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

