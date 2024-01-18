Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $571,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.35 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

