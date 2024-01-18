Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JHG opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.84. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

