Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,423 shares of company stock worth $2,962,716 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $190.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.94. The company has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

