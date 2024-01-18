Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

FNF stock opened at $48.44 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 79.67%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

