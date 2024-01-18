Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,570,000 after purchasing an additional 210,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,867,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,467,000 after purchasing an additional 101,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $526,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $244.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.52 and its 200 day moving average is $212.82. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $247.76.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.