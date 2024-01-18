Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $453,000 Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 93,751.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,867,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,755,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,816,000 after purchasing an additional 955,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,324,000 after purchasing an additional 491,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,486,000 after purchasing an additional 241,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $330.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.62. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $248.00 and a one year high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

