Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde Trading Up 0.0 %

Linde stock opened at $406.75 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $318.88 and a 52 week high of $434.21. The company has a market capitalization of $197.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $408.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

