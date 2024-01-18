Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 108 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,875 shares of company stock worth $2,671,222 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $129.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.36. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

