Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 184,220 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,122,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70.

BP Dividend Announcement

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.00.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

