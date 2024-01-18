Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 257 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Watsco by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 32.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 68,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,751,000 after buying an additional 16,831 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $392.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $404.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.05. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.25 and a 52 week high of $433.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WSO

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.