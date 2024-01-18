Comparing Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Investar and MetroCity Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar $88.12 million 1.85 $35.71 million $2.21 7.55 MetroCity Bankshares $166.42 million 3.49 $62.60 million $2.10 10.96

MetroCity Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Investar. Investar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MetroCity Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Investar pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Investar pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Investar has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and MetroCity Bankshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Investar and MetroCity Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investar 0 1 1 0 2.50 MetroCity Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Investar presently has a consensus price target of $14.13, indicating a potential downside of 15.32%. MetroCity Bankshares has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.46%. Given Investar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Investar is more favorable than MetroCity Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.1% of Investar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Investar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Investar has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Investar and MetroCity Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar 16.43% 9.85% 0.77% MetroCity Bankshares 26.51% 14.64% 1.55%

Summary

MetroCity Bankshares beats Investar on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; one-to-four family residential real estate loans, such as second mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment and term loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto loans, as well as loans for personal, family, and household purposes. In addition, the company offers cash management products, including remote deposit capture, lockbox payment processing, virtual vault, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business internet banking services. Further, it provides various other banking services, such as cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, interactive teller machines, merchant card, and mobile wallet payment services. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans. In addition, it offers online banking services, which include access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions, such as remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; and automated teller machines and telephone banking services. Further, it provides debit cards for checking customers, direct deposits, and cashier's checks; treasury management services, including wire transfer, automated clearing house, and stop payments services; and cash management deposit products, such as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Doraville, Georgia.

